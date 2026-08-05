Datia By-Election: In-Charges Blame Mandal Heads, Corporators, District Executive To Be Dissolved | Reprsentative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has started reviewing the reasons for its defeat in the Datia by-election.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal held a meeting at the CM House on Tuesday.

They held discussions with the in charges appointed in different regions in the district for the election. They also decided to dissolve the party's district executive committee.

The party set up a two-member team consisting of state general secretary Gaurav Ranadive and its leader Ambaram Karada to discuss the issues with the in-charges appointed in Datia.

Yadav wanted to know the reasons from the in-charges for the party's defeat in the regions assigned to them. The in-charges blamed the local leaders for it.

They blamed the supporters of former minister Narottam Minister for orchestrating internal sabotage.

Some in-charges blamed the Mandal Presidents and a few others made the corporators responsible for the defeat. The in-charges complained against more than 20 corporators.

Yadav questioned minister Dileep Jaiswal for getting fewer votes in the rural than expectations.

Yadav expressed anger at it. Both Yadav and Khandelwal questioned Rao Uday Pratap Singh about the party's poor performance in Datia city.

Similarly, he questioned Satendra Bhushan Singh, Dharmendra Lodhi about the party's performance in Badauni and Basai, respectively.

Yadav questioned minister Rakesh Shukla and in charge of office management Jitendra Litoriya.

Brahmins, Kushwahas cast fewer votes

The in-charges said fewer Brahmins cast their votes in favour of the BJP. Similarly, the Kushwahas, considered traditional BJP supporters, did not favour the ruling party. MP Bharat Singh Kushwaha put up his points about the Kushwahas.

Narottam was kept away from meeting

Narottam Mishra, whom the party made the coordinator for the Datia by-election was kept away from the meeting. Arvind Bhadoria and Keshav Bhadoria also did not participate in the discussion.