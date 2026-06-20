Date For Applications For ERC Head Extended; Many IAS Officers In Race | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The post of chairman of the Electricity Regularity Commission has been lying vacant for one and a half years.

The government has sought applications for the position and then cancelled the process for appointment.

Now, the government is again seeking applications for the position, and the last date for it was June 19.

But the last date for submitting applications was extended up to July 21. Because the commission is without a chairman, a member has been made its officiating chairman.

After the tenure of SPS Parihar ended in January last year, the government has yet to appoint a new chairman.

According to sources, last time, the government completed all formalities for the appointment, and the name of a retired IAS officer was almost finalised.

But when the file reached Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, he did not approve the name and directed the officials to seek fresh applications.

After Yadav's directive, the process for seeking fresh applications began. According to sources, besides several retired officers, experts associated with energy, engineering, finance, commerce, economics, law, and management are in the race for the post.