'Dastak' Campaign: Congress Gives Madhya Pradesh Government Eight Days To Act On Education

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state president Jitu Patwari on Thursday gave the government eight days to take concrete decisions to improve the education system, failing which party workers would visit schools across the state as part of a 'Dastak' campaign.

He demanded that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav issue a White Paper on the condition of schools and higher education institutions of the state.

He said that education is an issue above politics. The government should engage with the Opposition and all sections of society, present the actual condition of the state's education system and prepare a concrete action plan for improvement.

The findings would be highlighted through social media and brought to the notice of the chief minister, education minister and chief secretary, Patwari said.

He added that if the government failed to respond, the Congress would organise cyclothons across all divisions of the state to create awareness about the importance of education and press for reforms.

Temple Row In Bhopal: Residents Seek FIR After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Controversy erupted in the city over a temple-related dispute in Amrapali Enclave residential colony in Chunabhatti on Monday.

A video went viral on social media purportedly showing Uzma Raza (aka Anjali Singh), daughter-in-law of former chief secretary AV Singh, referring to a Shiv temple as a bloody thing, an illegal structure and Nashedi ki Chhatri.