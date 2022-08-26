e-Paper Get App

Damoh: High Court notice to collector over illegal hoardings

A bench comprising Justice Vishal Mishra heard the plea and issued the notice to the authorities concerned, demanding an explanation from them within four weeks.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 11:43 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a journalist in Damoh district, Anurag Hazari, at Jabalpur High Court pertaining to illegal hoardings put up across the district, the High Court issued a notice to Damoh collector and others. A bench comprising Justice Vishal Mishra heard the plea and issued the notice to the authorities concerned, demanding an explanation from them within four weeks.

The PIL stated that hoardings were being put up by certain persons without approval of the concerned departments. He added that the hoardings have also been installed on the vacant lands of the Public Works Department, Government Schools, Industries Department and on the land owned by the municipality. In addition to this, hoardings were mounted on the trees and electric poles of the district, he alleged.

He stated that despite strict orders of the state government to all district collectors, no attention was paid, following which, he had to approach the High court.

