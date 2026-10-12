Damoh District Hospital Viral Video: Diarrhoea Patient’s Elderly Mother Asked To Clean Hospital Floor; 'Ban Doctors & Staff,' Comment Angry Netizens

A viral social media video sparks debate on the Hospital negligence. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video from Madhya Pradesh's Damoh has raised concerns about the misconduct of the hospital staff. The viral clip shows a mother of a Diarrhoea patient, cleaning the hospital floor. She said that the hospital staff instructed her to sweep the floor after her son lost control over bowel movement. The incident reportedly took place at the district hospital in Damoh, where 58-year-old Halki Bahu had arrived at night with her unwell son for treatment.

Patient’s Mother Asked To Clean Hospital Floor

The woman, a resident of Simariya village in the Tejgarh area, said her son was suffering from diarrhoea. According to the information, the patient lost control over his bowel movement during treatment, which made the floor dirty. Instead of calling a sanitation worker, hospital personnel reportedly ordered the patient's mother to clean the area herself.

In the circulating video, the woman can be seen cleaning a surface in the hospital corridor. When asked why she was doing the task, she reportedly explained that she had been instructed to do so. She also indicated that a woman addressed as “didi” or “madam” had asked her to clean the mess.

WATCH: Damoh District Hospital viral video

दमोह, मध्य प्रदेश का यह दृश्य अंदर तक झकझोर देने वाला है। बीमार बेटे के इलाज के लिए अस्पताल पहुंची एक लाचार मां से अस्पताल का फर्श साफ करवाया गया। #damoh #viralvídeo #madhypradesh https://t.co/TaYPDq5Jip — Abhishek Sharma (@AbhishekS0501) October 11, 2026

Users React To Hospital Negligence In Madhya Pradesh

The Damoh hospital viral video has drawn attention to the treatment of patients' family members in public healthcare facilities. Many social media users have expressed concern over the alleged incident, questioning why the responsibility for cleaning the hospital premises was reportedly placed on the patient's mother rather than assigned sanitation staff.

Some users have also demanded action against the staff member who allegedly instructed the woman to clean the area.

The Madhya Pradesh hospital news story has renewed discussion about patient dignity, hospital cleanliness and staff accountability. While maintaining hygiene is essential in hospitals, the incident has raised questions about how such situations should be handled and whether attendants should be asked to perform duties ordinarily assigned to cleaning staff.

The video continues to attract attention online. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident and the responsibility of the staff involved would need to be established through an official inquiry. No official response or disciplinary action has been confirmed in the information available about the incident.