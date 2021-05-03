Damoh bypoll loss: BJP candidate blames internal sabotage

The Damoh bypoll result gives clear indications of future challenges, conspiracies and improvements in the system and workers will find solutions through diligence and without being malicious, Patel, the local Lok Sabha MP, had said in a tweet.

While former state minister Jayant Malaiya, who was BJP MLA for several terms from the area earlier, stayed away from the bypoll campaign, sources said there were several local leaders in the party who were upset with Lodhi joining it.

Lodhi, incidentally, had defeated Malaiya in the 2018 Assembly polls, though the former at the time was in the Congress. MP Home minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said "We lost Damoh due to out own Jaichands".

It is a common reference for an insider who betrays, the term coming from the role played by Jaichand who back-stabbed Prithviraj Chauhan in the latter's fight against invader Muhammad Ghori in the 12th century.