Damoh: BSP MLA booked for 'abusing, threatening' collector; govt employees' bodies seek her arrest

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The collector of Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh has lodged a complaint against Bahujan Samaj Party's woman MLA Rambai Parihar, accusing her of abusing and threatening him, a police official said.

Based on the complaint lodged by collector S Krishna Chaitanya, the Kotwali police here have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the legislator, he said.

Rambai Parihar, who represents Patharia Assembly constituency in Damoh, has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty),186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene words) and 506 (criminal intimidation), Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar Singh said.

As per the complaint, the incident occurred on Friday, when the MLA along with some women from her constituency met the collector regarding grievances over some local issue.

The complaint said that during the meeting, Parihar misbehaved with the collector and used indecent and obscene words against him.

Meanwhile, some organisations representing government officers and workers handed over a memorandum to the collector, stating that if the BSP MLA was not arrested within seven days, they would launch a massive protest here.

When contacted, a police official said they will have to take permission from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly before taking action against Parihar.

