Daily Passenger Train Approved Between Itarsi And Madan Mahal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railways have approved the launch of the daily Itarsi-Madan Mahal Passenger train. This new passenger service will strengthen rail connectivity between Itarsi and Jabalpur (Madan Mahal) and provide better travel options for passengers at major intermediate stations.

Train number 51673 Itarsi-Madan Mahal Passenger will depart from Itarsi Junction at 11.40 am and arrive at Madan Mahal at 16.45 pm.

On the return journey, train number 51674 Madan Mahal-Itarsi Passenger will depart from Madan Mahal at 5.50 pm and arrive at Itarsi Junction at 22.55 pm.

This daily passenger service will cover a distance of 242 kilometres approximately 5 hours and 5 minutes.

The train will make stops at Bagra Tawa, Sohagpur, Pipariya, Bankhedi, Salichowka Road, Gadarwara, Kareli, Narsinghpur and Shridham, providing better rail connectivity to passengers travelling from these stations.

This service connects the two major railway nodes of Jabalpur and Itarsi, as well as provides affordable daily travel to towns and smaller stations along Jabalpur-Narmadapuram belt.

This service is specifically targeted at middle-class, unreserved and short-distance travellers.

Such a service also serves as an important feeder and distribution point, facilitating access to employment, education, medical care, business and pilgrimage sites, and facilitating onward travel from Itarsi to major destinations in other parts of country.