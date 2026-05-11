Dacoity Gone, Naxals Defeated; CM Mohan Yadav Hails Police At KF Rustamji Awards | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said Madhya Pradesh eradicated the problem of dacoity because of the efforts of the state police.

They showed similar courage in dealing with Naxals as a result of which Madhya Pradesh became the first state in the country to be declared Naxal-free. The chief minister stated this while addressing the KF Rustamji Award function here on Monday. The state achieved Naxal-free status on December 11, 2025.

The awards for the years 2019-20 and 2021-22 were presented at the function. A total of 101 police personnel were honoured including seven with Param Vishisht award, eight with Ati Vishisht award and 86 with Vishisht award.

The chief minister directed Police Headquarters (PHQ) to organise the KF Rustamji awards annually, saying retired personnel feel encouraged after receiving such recognition. Praising the awardees, Yadav said, "My heart is on the seventh sky after giving these awards. You have displayed outstanding bravery and professionalism."

Sharing a recent experience, he said, "On Sunday, I was in Sheopur and observed the activities of forest officials. At the same time, I thought about the police personnel deployed in forests in my security who face several hardships including mosquitoes."

He announced that the award money given by the Director General of Police (DGP) would be doubled to Rs 50,000 and directed officials to prepare a proposal to increase KF Rustamji award amount. DGP Kailash Makwana shared memories of KF Rustamji during the event.

He said his father had been recruited as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) but had to leave the job after suffering injuries in an unfortunate incident. Makwana said, "When I became a police officer in 1988, my father was the happiest man on earth because he was deeply impressed by the work of KF Rustamji. Seeing me in uniform fulfilled his dream."