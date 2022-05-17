CYCLE RALLY ON DENGUE DAY: Health minister urges people not to store clean water for a long time

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary has appealed to people not to store clean water for a long time. He said this while addressing a cycle rally taken out from JP Hospital on Dengue Day on Monday.

The minister said that it is necessary to increase public awareness for prevention of dengue. He flagged off a cycle rally from Jai Prakash District Hospital to give the message of protection from mosquitoes causing dengue fever.

The health minister said that Dengue Day is celebrated every year on May 16. He said that dengue is a type of fever caused by Dane virus. Immediate investigation is necessary to keep this under control. Dengue test facility is available free of cost in all the districts of the state.

Health Minister Dr Chaudhary said that prevention of dengue is very important. For this, door-to-door message will have to be given that clean water should not be stored for a long time. Do not allow water to accumulate in pots, coolers, old tyres etc. kept in the house. Dengue mosquito breeds in clean water and bites during the day. He said that we have to make people aware of it. Director IEC Basant Kurre and other officers were also present.

According to a health report, Madhya Pradesh reported a blast in dengue cases in 2021 with 15592 patients affected with it. However, so far the state has reported 79 cases in the current season.

The state had reported 2108 cases in 2015 while 3150 in 2016 and 2666 in 2017. Similarly, it reported 4506 cases in 2018 and 4189 cases in 2019 while in 2020 the state reported just 806 cases.

