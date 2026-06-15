Cybersecurity Research Centre To Be Set Up In Mhow: CM | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Government will establish a Cybersecurity Research Centre in Mhow in collaboration with the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering and various academic institutions, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said while inaugurating a state-level consultative workshop on "Strengthening Cyber Security Frameworks for State Data" here on Monday.

The research centre will play a key role in cybersecurity, research, innovation and skill development, besides strengthening the state's capacity to identify and monitor cybercrimes, he said.

The CM said the centre would play a pivotal role in the fields of cybersecurity, research, innovation and skill development.

He added that timely identification and monitoring of cybercrimes would depend significantly on modern security systems.

“This mechanism is not merely symbolic; it is a concrete step towards predictive security and continuous vigilance,” he said.

During his address, Yadav said the former Prime Minister of the UPA government did not know about zero-balance accounts.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with opening such accounts and introducing the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme.

He said the transparent DBT system has ensured that benefits reach beneficiaries in full. He also highlighted the global recognition earned by India's UPI payment system.

MP-CERT strengthens cyber shield

Managing Director, MPSEDC, Ashish Vashishtha, said that more than 1,700 government services are currently being delivered digitally to citizens across the state.

He said the state's cybersecurity infrastructure is being strengthened through MP-CERT, the Security Operations Centre at the State Data Centre and the secure State Wide Area Network (SWAN).

44 Cyber Commandos by Simhastha

Additional Director General of Police A Sai Manohar said that cybercrime and data security are among the most significant challenges of the digital age.

He informed that six Cyber Commandos are currently serving in the state, while 38 more have already been selected. A total of 44 Cyber Commandos will be deployed in the State Cyber Cell before Simhastha 2028.

Additionally, around 3,000 engineering students and young volunteers are proposed to be trained as Cyber Warriors to monitor and prevent cyberattacks during Simhastha.

He said prevention, awareness and rapid response are the most effective tools in cybersecurity and the state remains fully committed to ensuring the digital safety of its citizens.