Cybercriminals Duped Five Bhopal Residents Of ₹32 Lakh Across Multiple Scams | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber criminals duped five people of more than Rs 32 lakh in separate incidents reported across Bhopal on Friday. Cases have been registered at different police stations, and investigations are underway.

In the Shahpura police station area, Ayush Bavaria, a resident of Gulmohar Colony, alleged that Amit Sharma and Darshan Sharma cheated him of Rs 3.90 lakh after promising lucrative returns on investment. The suspects allegedly failed to return the money.

In another case from the same area, Rakesh Mahrotra lost Rs 44,998 after receiving a fraudulent phone call from an unidentified person who gained access to his bank account.

In the Bag Sewania police station area, Asima Mukherjee, a resident of Alkapuri, received a fake bank link on her mobile phone. After clicking it, Rs 95,000 was debited from her account.

In another complaint from the same locality, Mohit Bharti and Kushal Malviya allegedly defrauded Rinchu Rai of Rs 26.84 lakh. Police have registered a case against both suspects.

In Tila Jamalpura police station area, an unidentified cyber fraudster allegedly cheated Abhishek of Rs 88,000 through an online scam.