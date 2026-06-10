Cyber Fraudsters Use Local Dialects To Trap Victims; Probe Reveals Specialised Training | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A retired government employee from Bag Sewania lost Rs 1.50 lakh after receiving a call warning that his power connection would be disconnected due to a pending bill.

Believing the caller, who spoke in a familiar local accent, the victim shared an OTP and later found that money had been withdrawn from his account. Police investigation revealed that the call had originated from West Bengal.

In another incident, a trader from Khajuri was cheated after receiving a call regarding a credit card limit update. The caller convinced him by speaking in a local way of communication, but investigators later traced the number to Rajasthan.

These cases are part of a growing trend in which cyber fraudsters use region-specific dialects and speech patterns to gain the trust of victims.

According to cyber crime officials, fraudsters targeting bank customers in Bhopal and nearby districts are trained to mimic local accents and communication styles, making themselves more convincing.

The extent of this training came to light during a recent investigation by Cyber Crime Branch police.

A police team probing a cyber fraud case conducted a raid in Jharkhand, where questioning of suspects revealed that cyber criminals receive formal training in Hindi dialects spoken across India.

Before making calls to a particular region, fraudsters learn local expressions, pronunciation and interaction styles to create the impression that they are calling from the victim's own city or region.

Cyber cops also found that fraudsters undergo mock-call sessions and communication drills to improve their persuasion skills.

ACP (Cyber Crime Branch) Sujeet Tiwari said police teams have received inputs indicating that cyber criminals are systematically trained in how to interact with victims and execute frauds over phone calls.

Language as per nature of scam

Cyber officials said the language used by fraudsters varies according to the nature of the scam. In so-called digital arrest frauds, callers often use highly formal and authoritative language to intimidate victims.

In contrast, scams involving electricity bills, KYC updates, online trading, job offers, online tasks and sextortion typically involve a local tone to build trust quickly.

Most frauds linked to four regions

Cyber Crime Branch investigation indicates that many fraud cases in Bhopal and surrounding districts are linked to networks operating from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gurugram and the Mewat region of Rajasthan.

Despite their native dialects being different from those spoken in Madhya Pradesh, fraudsters expertly use local MP dialects or highly professional language, making it difficult for victims to identify where the calls are actually coming from.