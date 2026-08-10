Cyber Fraudsters Target Families Of Missing Girls For Money In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Families of missing girls are also on the target of cyber fraudsters. In at least two cases, relatives received suspicious calls soon after missing person complaints were registered, with callers claiming to have information about the missing girls and demanding money for their safe return.

The incidents have raised questions over how details of missing persons are reaching cybercriminals.

Police suspect that fraudsters may be taking information from missing-person posts circulated on social media and then using it to target distressed families.

Cyber Police officials said more such cases could emerge as families increasingly circulate missing person information on social media.

On August 6, a Class 8 girl student living in Shivaji Nagar under MP Nagar police station went missing. Her father received a call from an unknown number after the missing-person report was registered.

The caller claimed that the girl was safe at a hotel and demanded Rs 25,000 to bring her back.

However, the family immediately informed the police. Police found that the call had been made by a cyber fraudster whose mobile number was active outside the state.

During the police search, the girl was later found hanging at an abandoned structure near her home. Police are still to know how her missing information reached the fraudsters.

Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said the families should not panic or pay any money if they receive such suspicious calls.

They should preserve the caller s number, chats, audio recordings and details of the demand and immediately share them with police for investigation.

Similar case in Satna

A similar case has been reported from Satna district where the family of a 21-year-old woman who went missing under the Rampur Baghelan police station area has been receiving calls from suspected cyber fraudsters.

The callers have reportedly demanded between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh to provide information regarding the missing woman.