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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudsters are increasingly exploiting people's everyday needs to steal money, using fake app downloads and banking assistance as traps. Two such cases have been reported in Bhopal, where a man lost over Rs 1 lakh after downloading an APK file for a doctor's appointment while a 71-year-old jeweller was cheated of Rs 99,070 while seeking help to activate his banking app. Police have registered fraud cases in both incidents.

According to police, Nilesh Chouksey, a resident of New Ashoka Garden, searched Google for a contact number to book an online doctor's appointment. After he called the number, the person sent him an APK file through WhatsApp and persuaded him to download it.

When Chouksey later reached the hospital, he discovered that it did not offer online appointments. Although he deleted the number and chat, multiple transactions drained Rs 1,00,010.71 from his Central Bank account from November 18 and 23. Ashoka Garden police registered a case following his complaint.

In the second incident, Thakurdas Walecha (71), owner of Ambika Gold House in Kajipura under Kotwali police station limits, was trying to reinstall the online banking app after it stopped working. On November 23, a caller offered assistance and sent him a file. Following the caller's instructions, Walecha entered his Unified Payments Interface (UPI) details and PIN. Soon afterwards, he received a message confirming withdrawal of Rs 99,070 from his account.