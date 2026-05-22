Cyber Fraudsters Dupe 2 Bhopal Residents Of Over ₹4.7 Lakh | Representation Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudsters duped two Bhopal residents of more than Rs 4.7 lakh in separate online fraud cases, cyber cell police said on Friday.

In the first incident, Ajay Yadav, a resident of Nayapura in Lalghati area and owner of Vijay Paan Shop, lost Rs 2,77,065 from his bank accounts to cyber criminals. Yadav lodged a complaint with the cyber cell and also registered the case on National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

According to the complaint, the fraud took place between May 4 and May 6. Yadav said he became suspicious on the morning of May 5 after receiving a message regarding a deduction of Rs 2,000 towards a systematic investment plan. When he checked his bank statement, he found that two unauthorised transactions of Rs 98,000 each were from his account on May 4 and were transferred to accounts linked to two private banks.

Police said that despite informing the bank and visiting the cyber cell office, another sum of Rs 41,065 was withdrawn from his account. The following day, when he attempted to withdraw cash from an ATM, the transaction failed, but he received a notification stating that Rs 40,000 had been deducted. Police added that bank officials later informed Yadav that the amount had been siphoned off through Amazon gift card transactions.

In another case, Aamir Khan, a resident of Samantar Road in Hanumanganj, was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.93 lakh by an unidentified fraudster. According to police, the incident took place on May 13. Khan stated in his complaint that the fraudster gained his trust and manipulated him into transferring the money through deceptive means. Following complaints lodged at local police stations, investigation has begun in both the cases.