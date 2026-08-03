Cyber Fraud Hits Three Bhopal Residents, Scammers Dupe Victims Of ₹4.8 Lakh | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In three separate cases of cyber fraud reported during the past 24 hours, the victims collectively lost nearly Rs 4.8 lakh to scammers. Police have registered cases and launched investigations.

In the first case, a 22-year-old medical student lodged a complaint with Koh-e-Fiza police after cyber criminals allegedly withdrew over Rs 97,000 from her and her friends' bank accounts.

Police said the stolen money was transferred to another bank account, used to pay a hotel bill and withdrawn through an ATM. Investigators are collecting details from the bank and the hotel to identify the suspects.

In another incident, a cosmetics trader from Kotwali reported that Rs 2.99 lakh was fraudulently transferred from his bank account.

The victim told police he had not received any suspicious calls or messages, clicked on any links or noticed any hacking of his mobile phone. Cyber police are tracing the beneficiary accounts to determine how the money was siphoned off.

In the third case, a Bagsewania resident lost more than Rs 82,000 after fraudsters posing as electricity department representatives sent a message claiming that his power bill required updating. The victim's wife was asked to open a link and make a nominal payment.