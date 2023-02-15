Cyber fraud cases: No arrest so far

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cyber criminals of the city seem to be two steps ahead of police and cyber crime officials. No arrest has been made in cyber fraud cases registered this year.

Cyber fraud cases pertaining to instant loan and UPI transactions have become rampant in the city. The fact came to light when officials told Free Press that as many as 625 complaints pertaining to cyber crime were regisered this year. Of them, an FIR has been registered in six of them. accused in three cases are on the run.

According to police officials, apart from probing cyber crime cases, they are required to maintain law and order. As a result, they are unable to pay much heed to cyber fraud cases.

Most cyber fraud cases are registered in the cyber cell, which are then handed over to police stations of areas where the complainants belong to. According to senior officials heading the cyber crime cell, only those cyber fraud cases in which the amount lost by the complainants is below Rs 50,000 are handed over to the police stations of Bhopal.

One policeman from every police station is imparted training in probing cyber fraud cases. Despite this, they are unable to handle the workload. “Police personnel are swamped with investigations pertaining to cases other than cyber frauds,” officials added.

Difficult chapter: ACP

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sujeet Tiwari said that with technological advancement, the cyber fraudsters change modus operandi frequently. This makes it difficult for officials to trace them. He added that more police personnel would be provided training to ensure that cyber fraud cases were resolved on time.

