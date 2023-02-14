Bhopal: Two IAS, 37 SAS officers shifted

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two IAS officers were transferred in state on Tuesday night. Dharendra Kumar Jain, Deputy Secretary, Public Health and Family Welfare Department, has been posted as Deputy Secretary Personnel General Administration Department. Guncha Sanobar, Additional Collector, Sehore, has been shifted as Deputy Secretary.

37 SAS officers transferred

As many as 37 State Administrative Services officers have been also shifted in state. Gajendra Singh Nagora, Additional Commissioner, Urban Administration and Development (Bhopal) has been shifted as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), District Panchayat, Singrauli. Manjusha Vikrant, CEO District Panchayat Shajapur has been transferred as Deputy Secretary (MP Government), Devendra Kumar Nagendra, Additional Director, Madhya Pradesh State Agriculture Marketing Board, Bhopal, as Deputy Secretary, Chief Secretary Office, Nanda Bhalave Kushre, CEO District Panchayat Khandwa, as CEO District Panchayat, Dindori, Anil Kumar Damor, CEO, District Panchayat Badwani, as Additional Collector District Vidisha, Nidhi Singh Rajput, CEO Smart City Jabalpur and Joint Commissioner, Litigation and Coordination Jabalpur (additional charge) as CEO Smart City Jabalpur.

Rajkumar Khatri, Deputy Secretary, Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission, has been shifted as Deputy Secretary, as Deputy Secretary, Anupama Ninama, Principal, Revenue Training School, Indore is Additional Collector District Alirajpur, Aditya Kumar Richaria, Additional Collector, Raisen, is Superintendent, State Garage, Bhopal.

