Cyber Crooks Cash In On Census Buzz With Fake Verification Links: Fraudsters Sending Fake Links And APK Files To Hack Mobile Phones Nationwide | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the nationwide census process begins, cyber fraudsters have also become active, targeting people through fake messages and malicious mobile applications.

Cyber police have issued an alert advising citizens to remain cautious against scams being carried out in the name of census updates and online verification.

Cyber officials said several people in Bhopal and other cities have received fake links and APK files through WhatsApp and text messages. Fraudsters are allegedly posing as government employees or census officials and asking people to update their personal details online.

According to officials, government is conducting the census process through online and offline methods. Taking advantage of this, cyber criminals are attempting to steal sensitive information from citizens.

Cyber cops warned that downloading APK files from unknown sources can lead to mobile hacking. Once installed, fraudsters may gain access to banking applications, OTPs, photographs, contact lists and other personal information. Police also cautioned that some criminals may visit homes pretending to be census officers to conduct reconnaissance before committing crimes.

“No government department sends APK files through WhatsApp for updating census details. So, avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading files from unknown sources,” Additional DCP Shailendra Chauhan said.