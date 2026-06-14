Cyber Crime Branch Warns Citizens Against ‘Watch And Earn’ Scam | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber Crime Branch police have issued an advisory warning citizens about the growing “watch and earn” online fraud, a scam that lures people with promises of easy money for watching videos, liking posts or rating applications online.

According to cyber officials, fraudsters contact victims through WhatsApp or Telegram, claiming they can earn thousands of rupees daily by completing simple online tasks.

To gain trust, scammers initially transfer small amounts ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 200 and in some cases even up to Rs 10,000.

After gaining their trust, victims are asked to pay registration fees or invest money for “premium” or “high-value” tasks.

These payments can range from Rs 5,000 to several lakhs of rupees. After receiving the money, the fraudsters disappear, leaving victims with financial losses.

The Cyber Crime Branch has advised people not to trust unsolicited messages or unknown links and warned that any online job demanding advance payment is likely fraudulent.

Citizens have also been urged never to share banking details, OTPs or personal information with strangers.

Suspicious messages should be reported immediately and victims should preserve screenshots as evidence while filing cybercrime complaints.