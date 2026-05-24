Cyber Crime Branch Issues Advisory Against ‘Re-NEET UG 2026’ Frauds Across MP | Reprsentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cyber Crime Branch has issued an advisory warning students and parents against online frauds being carried out in the name of “Re-NEET UG 2026” examinations.

According to police officials, cyber fraudsters are exploiting ongoing discussions and rumours regarding the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination and the possibility of a re-examination.

Scammers are targeting aspirants through social media platforms, Telegram channels, WhatsApp groups and fake websites by promising leaked question papers, guaranteed selection, advance exam papers and VIP results.

Police said fraudsters are circulating fake PDFs and guess papers while sharing fraudulent links claiming to provide “Re-NEET Final Dates” and registration facilities.

In several cases, students and parents are being asked to share OTPs, bank details and UPI credentials or pay fake registration fees through counterfeit National Testing Agency (NTA) websites.

The advisory further stated that misleading advertisements offering “100% selection guarantees” are also being promoted on social media platforms to trap candidates.

Cyber Crime officials urged students and parents to rely only on official notifications issued by the NTA and avoid joining suspicious Telegram or WhatsApp groups.

Citizens have also been advised not to download unknown APK applications or fake PDFs shared online.