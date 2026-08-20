Cyber Conmen Trick 86-Year-Old, Siphon Off ₹12.08 Lakh In Bhopal | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 86-year-old man from Chunabhatti lost more than Rs 12.08 lakh after cyber fraudsters tricked him into sharing his personal and banking details through a fake senior citizen card link. Police have registered a case against unidentified suspects.

The victim had clicked on a link on social media offering senior citizen cards and benefits for retired people. A caller subsequently obtained his Aadhaar, PAN and ATM details and also conducted a video call to collect further information.

Around the same time, a female bank employee visited his home and helped him open a fixed deposit (FD) of Rs 6 lakh. She later warned him that the senior citizen card call was fraudulent.

However, the FD was liquidated on the same day it was opened. Two days later, the bank informed the victim's son-in-law that the FD had been closed and the money withdrawn.

The victim's phone was also hacked, preventing him from receiving bank alerts.

In another Chunabhatti case, a 58-year-old woman lost Rs 25,000 after fraudsters sent a link to her WhatsApp. Meanwhile, Koh-e-Fiza police registered a case after Rs 81,000 was withdrawn from a 53-year-old man's account without any OTP or link being used.

In Piplani, a 19-year-old BTech student reported losing Rs 40,000 from his bank account. Police are investigating all the cases.