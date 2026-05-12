Cut Points On Narmadapuram Road May Be Closed To Ease Traffic Congestion In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To tackle traffic congestion on Narmadapuram Road during peak hours, police are considering closing several cut points along the busy stretch. The issue is under review and a decision will be taken after assessing the traffic situation, police officials said.

Narmadapuram Road witnesses heavy vehicular movement every day, specially during office hours, as a large number of employees return from Mandideep industrial area. Apart from this, the road has several malls, hospitals and commercial establishments, resulting in continuous movement of employees and visitors throughout the day.

The situation worsens during peak hours due to the movement of heavy vehicles and buses operated by private colleges. Commuters said traffic jams had become a routine problem on the stretch.

Commuters frequently use these cut points to take quick turns and reach their destinations without travelling up to the next crossing and returning, often disrupting traffic flow and causing bottlenecks.

According to Bag Sewania residents, traffic congestion builds up rapidly when vehicles begin turning at the cut points during heavy traffic movement. Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the situation was under review and any decision regarding closure of cut points would be taken only after proper assessment.

Multiple cut points

Local residents and commuters said the major reason behind the congestion was the presence of multiple cut points between Barkatullah University and Misrod police station. There are six cut points on the stretch including one near Barkatullah University, another near Bag Sewania police station, one near Danish Nagar and others before the Misrod police station area.