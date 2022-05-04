Custodial death in Madhya Pradesh: Human Rights Commission asks police to pay compensation to kin

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has recommended to pay Rs 5 lakh to the family of deceased within 2 months. The Commission issued directive in a case pertaining to a custodial death. Accused Narayan Ladiya had drunk toilet cleaner in police custody under Barman police station.

If the state government wants, it can recover the amount from concerned police officers, MPHRC stated. Since police personnel were punished earlier at the departmental level in the case, no recommendation wad made regarding punishment.

The case is of Narsinghpur district. Narayan Ladiya who was under police custody, drank toilet cleaner on August 1, 2020. He died the next day at a hospital in Jabalpur during treatment.

The Commission has also said that if prisoners in police custody are referred to hospital for treatment, the police department should bear expenses. The MPHRC stated that state government should take full responsibility of prisoners’ health care and safety.

