CS Directors Collectors To Act Against Officials Refusing To Do Registration Under SVAMITVA | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the decision by Patwaris to keep away from doing registry under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVMITVA) Yojna, Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal has issued a strict order to the collectors.

Barnwal on Saturday wrote to the collectors to ensure that the Patwaris do registrations from Thursday to Saturday according to the government's order under the SVAMITVA Yojna.

He directed the collectors to act against those who refuse to follow the government's order.

Barnwal's instructions indicated that if the officials do not do the work of registration by Wednesday, the government will act against them.

BJP's national president Nitin Nabin launched the SVAMITVA scheme in Indore on September 17, but the Patwris have not yet started doing registrations.

Even after several meetings between the government's representatives and the revenue officials stuck to their guns over not doing registrations. Now, the government may be strict with them.

Meanwhile, the principal secretary (revenue) issued a directive about the SVAMITVA Yojna. The revenue department remains the nodal agency of the scheme.

The department remains responsible for coordinating, executing and monitoring the scheme.

Similarly, the Commercial Tax Department has been asked to do the coordination in the registration process.

Likewise, the government has asked the Science and Technology to provide technical assistance.

The Panchayat and Rural Development Department will help the officials carry out the work at the local level.

In the allotment of work, the government has directed the Patwaris to execute the work on the ground of their position.

The collectors remain in charge of the scheme in districts. Additional collectors, the nodal officers, and Tehsildars have been assigned the task of registering the executed deeds through the Sampada App based on the records of rights.