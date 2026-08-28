Crocodile Kills Man In Doni River, Locals Demand Immediate Rescue Operation In MP’s Sheopur | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man died after being attacked by a crocodile in a river in Sheopur on Thursday morning. The victim had gone into the river when he came under attack by the crocodile. He was identified as Prakash Rawat.

District forest officer (general forest division) KS Randhava told Free Press that the victim was taken to hospital but was declared brought dead.

As per norms, financial help of Rs 8 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased.

Local wildlife activist Uttam Singh said that villager Prakash Rawat went into the Doni river flowing near Tarra Kalan village. When he was in the middle of the river, a crocodile attacked him.

On hearing his screams, local villagers entered the river and tried to save him.

When they pulled him out, the crocodile also came out along with him as it had its jaws clamped on the victim's body. The victim was somehow rescued and taken to hospital, but he died.

Locals are demanding that the crocodile be rescued from the river as villagers often go to the river to bathe their cattle. A forest official said that crocodiles often come into the rivers and streams from the Chambal river.