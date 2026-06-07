Crime Branch Arrests Rewardee Among 2 With Illegal Firearms In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch on Saturday night arrested two alleged criminals and seized four country-made pistols, four live cartridges, three mobile phones, and a two-wheeler during a raid in the Govindpura area.

They were involved in illegal firearms trade with links to a Mumbai-based racket.

Additional DCP (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said the action was taken after a tip-off that two men were planning a serious crime near a public school in Govindpura area.

Crime Branch team surrounded the area and detained Adnan Beg alias Pistol (25), a resident of Jahangirabad, and Ranjit Singh Dangi (35) of Sehore district.

Police said both were carrying illegal firearms and ammunition. During investigation, Adnan was found to be a Rs 15,000 rewarded permanent warrant absconder and a district externment violator.

He was allegedly wanted in NDPS, murder, extortion and Arms Act cases registered at police stations in Bhopal. Questioning of the duo revealed that they had purchased the firearms from a person in Mumbai.

A separate case has been registered against him for violating externment orders. Police are investigating the source of the weapons and searching for other suspects linked to a Mumbai-based supply network.