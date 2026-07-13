Cricketer Shashank Singh Alleges ₹7.5 Lakh Extortion Bid After Assault FIR | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cricketer Shashank Singh on Sunday claimed that the assault case registered against him, his father, retired director general of police Shailesh Singh, and their driver was part of a pre-planned attempt to extort money.

Speaking to the media, Shashank said that an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on a cook was registered at Ratibadh police station on June 29.

He said the domestic worker had been hired for a month and was only on his third day of work when the incident took place.

According to Shashank, a background verification conducted through the police later revealed that the worker had nine criminal cases registered against him since 2018.

The charges allegedly included attempted murder and robbery, and he has been convicted in four cases.

Shashank alleged that the worker had targeted his family because of his public profile and intended to extract money.

He claimed that a few days after the FIR was lodged, he received calls demanding Rs 7.5 lakh in exchange for withdrawing the complaint, which he refused to pay.

He further alleged that two silver Ganesh idols and other valuables had been stolen from his residence.

Despite submitting CCTV footage and other evidence to the police on July 1, Shashank said no significant progress had been made in the investigation.