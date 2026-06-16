Cremation Ground In Sankla Village Ruins; Villagers Facing Problems In Performing The Last Rites | Representative image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The cremation ground in Sankla village in Sehore district is in ruins, depriving the villagers of a respectable cremation of their dear ones.

The tin shed of the cremation ground has fallen, and whenever it rains, there are a lot of problems for villagers. Because the road leading to the cremation ground is also in a dilapidated state, cremating a body has become a major problem during the rainy season.

When the villagers took the body of a man to the cremation ground, they had to confront a lot of problems because of the heavy rain.

The tin sheds at the cremation ground were tattered. Consequently, the raindrops were falling on the body, and it was difficult to light the funeral fire.

The family members of the man who died and villagers had to wait in the rain to cremate the body.

According to villagers, 2,200 people live in the Sankla village, but there is only one cremation ground there. Because of the tattered roof, it is difficult to keep the body safe at the cremation ground.

During the rainy season, even the wood for cremation gets wet. A villager, Lakshmi Narain Ahirwar, said they had to confront a major problem during the four months of the monsoon.

If someone dies during this period, his family members are in a dilemma over cremating the body. The residents of the Sankla village demanded that the administration renovate the cremation ground.