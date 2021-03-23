Covid spared none, neither ministers nor babus

indore: Covid-19 did not spare any class of society in the past one year. All strata of society — be it rich, or poor, or middle class — were infected with the disease. From Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Cabinet ministers, bureaucrats, senior officers of the health department and senior doctors of the state capital — all were infected.

Ministers who were infected with corona include PWD minister Gopal Bhargava, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang, cooperatives minister Arvind Bhadoriya, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, forest minister Vijay Shah, panchayat and rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, minister for MSMEs Om Prakash Saklecha, minister for renewal energy Hardeep Singh Dung and MoS (independent charge) for Backward Class and minority welfare Ramkhelawan Patel.

Besides, bureaucrats and senior doctors, too, were infected. ACS (health) Mohammed Suleman, the then CEO, Ashushman Bharat (IAS), J Vijay Kumar, the then PS (health), Pallavi Jain, Jabalpur collector Karmvir Sharma, PWD PS Niraj Mandloi, Sanjay Dubey, Ajay Gangwar, Arvind Dubey, Saurav Mishra and Girish Sharma also tested corona-positive.