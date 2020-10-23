Covid patients need moral support to beat depression, says doctors

BHOPAL: Two suicides by corona patients in leading hospitals prove that they need moral and family support to boost their confidence, which make them mentally strong and prevent them from falling prey to depression.

Few days back, 60-year-old woman who was corona positive, jumped from second floor of AIIMS building while a 70-year-old man committed suicide in Jabalpur Medical College on October 6. His family members told police that he was suffering from depression after he tested corona positive.

According to Chirayu Medical College and Hospital, doctors motivate patients so that they gain self confidence. Raj Kumar Pandey from National Health Mission who tested corona positive in April, said doctors and paramedical staff lent moral support, which was more effective than medicines.

“Doctors, nurses and psychiatrist instilled confidence in us. They used to visit us four times a day to inquire about our health. This helped a great deal. Now moral support is missing in treatment, which prompts depressed patients to take extreme step. Many doctors think their job is finished after prescribing medicines. In fact, their job starts after prescribing medicines,” Pandey added.

Hamidia Hospital medical superintendent Dr ID Chaurasia said moral support works wonders in addition to medicines. “We focus on giving moral support to patients,” he added.