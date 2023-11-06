 Covid Lockdown Delayed To Topple Nath Govt In 2020: Jairam Ramesh
The Nath government fell in March 2020 after a rebellion by several MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 12:41 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jairam Ramesh Congress leader claimed the decision to enforce lockdown in view of COVID-19 was delayed so that the Kamal Nath government could be brought down in Madhya Pradesh. He was speaking at a press conference in Bhopal on Sunday. “This was a conspiracy. There is no dearth of traitors," he alleged.

The Nath government fell in March 2020 after a rebellion by several MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia. It paved the way for the return of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He added that “People are fed up with BJP rule in MP, where Assembly polls will be held on November 17, and they will bring the Congress back to power”.

Claiming that the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra had brought about a revolutionary change in Indian politics, Ramesh said it led to Congress' victory in Karnataka and will ensure similar results in Assembly polls in five states. Queried about Union Minister Anurag Thakur's allegations that the Congress in Himachal Pradesh had failed to implement its poll promises, Ramesh said the party's government there tackled severe floods for several months. But BJP president JP Nadda and Thakur, both of whom hail from HP, did not think it appropriate to get the floods declared as a 'national disaster' despite a request by the CM to the Centre, Ramesh said.

