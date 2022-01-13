Covid-19 update: State logs 3639 new positive cases, six deaths in past 24 hours

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 3639 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh in the past 24 hours.

With new cases, the positivity rate has increased to 4.5% in just 12 days.

As per the health bulletin released by the state health department, a total of 16, 741 cases have been reported in the state in the past 12 days.

The health bulletin, though, stated only one death, a Hindi news website claimed that six persons lost their lives due to coronavirus in the state in the past 24 hours.

Among six, three persons are from Jabalpur, two from Gwalior and one from Vidisha, the website reported.

In Gwalior, a 25-year-old woman who became a mother two days ago died because of Covid-19.

According to information, a total of 1104 persons have been tested corona positive, while 863 persons including 47 children have found Covid-19 positive in Bhopal. Similarly, 277 persons were reported positive in Jabalpur.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 10:11 AM IST