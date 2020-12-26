Covid-19: More recoveries than positive cases in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is one of the 10 states and Union Territories which contributed to 85 per cent of the Covid fatalities in the country. The 251 new fatalities include 71 from Maharashtra, 31 from West Bengal and 30 from Delhi. Sixteen deaths have been reported from Kerala, 14 from Chhattisgarh and 12 each from Tamil Nadu, UP and Madhya Pradesh. Nine deaths have been reported from Punjab and seven from Rajasthan.

The total of 147,343 deaths reported so far in the country include 49,129 from Maharashtra, followed by 12,048 from Tamil Nadu, 12,044 from Karnataka, 10,414 from Delhi, 9,536 from West Bengal, 8,279 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,091 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,269 from Punjab. Madhya Pradesh has 3,536 toll so far, with a 3.5 per cent corona-positive rate.

According to the Union health ministry’s report, the rising number of recoveries has also improved the recovery rate to 95.78 per cent. Following the national pursuit, all states and Union Territories have a recovery rate of more than 90 per cent. Madhya Pradesh continues to report more recoveries than positive cases. The state registered a decline in the number of active cases. According to the state’s health report, a total of 1,234 patients recovered, while 1,031 new cases were reported. The number of cases in 30 districts of the state remained below 10.