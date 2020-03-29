COVID-19 effect: Around 11K prisoners to get parole up to 60 days

Around 11,000 prisoners and undertrials who are undergoing a jail term of maximum five years will get parole of 60 days and interim bail of 45 days due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Supreme Court has taken the Suo Moto writ petition (civil) regarding the contagion of COVID-19 virus in prisons.

The director general, prison, Sanjay Choudhary informed Free Press that around 6,000 prisoners will get the parole of 60 days. The applications of around 5,000 under trials have been sent to the court and after the court orders they will be given interim bail of 45 days.

The jail superintendents will send the application to the court concerned within three days and the court will take the decision within four days.

To obtain the bail, the directives has been given for the undertrial prisoners (UTPs), like the UPTs released on bail by the Court, but not able to furnish sureties.

The accused of compoundable offences, the accused under Sections 436 and 436A of CrPC, the accused under Sections 379, 380, 381, 404, 420 of IPC, the accused under Sections 107, 108, 109 and 151 of CrPC and accused who are sick or infirm and require specialised medical treatment will be given parole.

UTPs women offenders: Accused who are first time offenders in the age group of 19 to 21 years and custody for the offences punishable up to seven years of imprisonment and spent at least one forth of the maximum sentence possible. The accused who are unsound mind and must be deal with 25th chapter of the code.

The UTPs convicts who have undergone their sentence of are entitled to release because of remission granted to them.