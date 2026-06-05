Couple Spotted Making Out In Narmada Midstream At Gwarighat In Jabalpur; VIDEO VIRAL

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video from Jabalpur’s Gwarighat has gone viral on social media, drawing attention from local residents and devotees. The video was reportedly recorded in the middle of the Narmada River near Gwarighat.

In the footage, a young man and a young woman can be seen making out with each other in the river. Another youth can also be seen standing at some distance from them.

The video has been widely shared on social media platforms, with many users expressing their views on the incident, calling their actions inappropriate.

Watch the video below :

जबलपुर के ग्वारीघाट से एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें मां नर्मदा की पावन धारा के बीच एक युवक और युवती आपत्तिजनक हरकत करते नजर आ रहे हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि यह घटना ग्वारीघाट के बीच धार की है। वीडियो सामने आने के बाद श्रद्धालुओं और स्थानीय लोगों में… pic.twitter.com/5oIT8tN52K — NavBharat Live (@TheNavbharatliv) June 5, 2026

According to local reports, the video was recorded in the midstream area of the river, which is considered a sacred place by many devotees who visit Gwarighat for prayers and religious activities.

After the video surfaced online, some local residents and devotees expressed their displeasure, saying that such behaviour at a religious site is inappropriate.

The video has sparked discussions on social media, with people sharing different opinions about the incident.

While some users criticised the couple's actions, others called for restraint before drawing conclusions based on a short video clip.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the viral video. It is also not clear when exactly the video was recorded.

The clip continues to circulate online and has become a topic of discussion in the area.