Could Jyotiraditya Scindia Become Madhya Pradesh CM?

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A transfer of power is taking place in Karnataka where D K

Shivkumar is becoming the chief minister in place of Siddaramaiah.

Shivkumar taking over the reins of power opens the six-year-old wound of the Congress in MP. In 2020, Jyotiraditya Scindia ousted the Congress government from power by joining the BJP.

About Scindia, it is said he wanted to become the chief minister in 2018 after the Congress' victory in the assembly election, but Rahul Gandhi installed Kamal Nath as chief minister.

Now that Shivkumar is taking over as the chief minister of Karnataka, the Congress leaders in MP say if Scindia had patience, he, too, could have become the chief minister.

According to sources in the Congress, Scindia was offered the post of deputy chief minister and assured of the position of chief minister after some time.

Shivkumar accepted the post of deputy chief minister, but Scindia dislodged the Congress government within 15 months of its coming to power. He defected to the BJP with 22 legislators, but the party did not make him the chief minister.

After the 2023 assembly elections, when the BJP formed the government, Scindia's name was in the running for the post of chief minister among other leaders, but the BJP handed over the command of the state to Mohan Yadav.

Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta sent a post on social media, saying the fruit of patience is sweet, and Rahul Gandhi showed it.

When the Congress formed the government, Kamal Nath was PCC chief, so he was appointed chief minister.

Rahul Gandhi advised Scindia, too, to wait for some time, but he did not listen to it and became a union minister, Gupta wrote.

Although Shivkumar was the president of the Karnataka Congress, Siddaramaiah became the chief minister.

But Shivkumar got the fruit of his patience, Gupta wrote.