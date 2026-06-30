Cough Syrup Case: High Court Grants First Bail In Chhindwara Tragedy | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur on Tuesday granted the first bail in the Chhindwara cough syrup case to two medical representatives, Satish Verma and Shailesh Singh Pandya.

They were granted relief after spending about nine months in custody for their alleged involvement in the distribution and prescription network of the toxic cough syrup.

The two medical representatives were identified by investigating agencies as key figures in the promotion and prescription network of the controversial cough syrup involved in the high-profile Chhindwara case.

Satish Verma was arrested on October 26, 2025, and Shailesh Singh Pandya in November 2025.

A joint investigation by the health department, police and the drug administration examined the entire network, spanning drug manufacturing and distribution to its reach among doctors.

There are nine prime accused in the case. Dr Praveen Soni, Dr SS Thakur and several others, including Jyoti Soni, Saurabh Jain and Rajesh Soni, have been named as accused.

In the Parasia court, the prosecution strongly opposed the bail plea, describing Satish Verma as a crucial link between the pharmaceutical company and the prime accused. Despite this, the High Court granted conditional bail to both accused.