Corruption Charge: Leaders, Officers, Corporators Taking Money From Poor People, Says Former Cabinet Minister Jayant Mallaiya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former finance minister and veteran BJP leader Jayant Malaiya created sensation by stating that leaders, officers, corporators and even Nagar Palika officials are taking money from poor people (instead of doing their works).

He made this statement in the meeting of Damoh Nagar Palika chaired by collector on Wednesday. He likened the poor people like sugarcane which gets crushed from both ends for juice.

However, he clarified that he is not talking about the party or against the government. The outburst of him over prevailing corrupt practices has created sensation in the corridors of power.

When contacted, he told Free Press that he was not speaking against the government but tried to ring the alarm bell. I have given complaint to Urban Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and additional chief secretry as well, demanding probe into various things, he asserted.

His outburst against the prevailing alleged corrupt practices has given ammunition to the Opposition, and it has grabbed it with both hands to build pressure on the government. The video of him targetting leaders, officers has gone viral on social media.