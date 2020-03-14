Coronavirus Update in Madhya Pradesh: Govt to rope in private hospitals to tackle coronavirus outbreak, says Health Minister Tarun Bhanot

BHOPAL: Minister for Health Tarun Bhanot said that health department would take help of private hospitals in handling coronavirus outbreak. He further said that restriction on public gathering came into force in Madhya Pradesh to check the spread the infection. He informed the media on Saturday.

"So far MP has not reported in Covid-19 cases. We want to keep it that way. We are taking measures to keep our citizens safe”, minister said. Finance minister Tarun Bhanot is also looking after charge of Health.

Earlier, minister, in review meeting, has stressed to take services and help of private hospitals in handling the Coronavirus outbreak. He was addressing a review meeting with top officials of Health department. He also took the stock of medicines and other equipments in the state. Commissioner (Health) Dr Pratik Hazela, principal secretary Dr Pallavi Govil Jain and other were present. He further stressed on proper training of staff working in field.

Peace Committees meets on prevention of Coronavirus

Directives have been given to hold meetings of Peace Committees at District and Block level as regard to the prevention of Novel Coronavirus. The Director, State Health Information Education Communication Bureau, Sapna Lovanshi has informed that instructions have been given to invite all the influential people and religious leaders of the area in the meetings of peace committees to give detailed information about the symptoms, prevention and do's and don'ts as regard to the coronavirus.

CMHO, CS vested authority to ensure control of Covid-19

PS (health) Pallavi Jain Govil, informed of safety and prevention measures at a press conference. On March 5, The Madhya Pradesh Public Health Act, 1949 was invoked in the state. Chief Medical and Health Officers and Civil Surgeons of the districts are vested with all authority to ensure control of Covid-19 outbreak under the Public Health ACT 1949 under Section 71 (2). It vests magistrate like powers to the health officers whereby they can quarantine and lockdown identified areas to prevent disease outbreak.