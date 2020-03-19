Coronavirus News: Children safer abroad, India lacks resources, say worried parents

BHOPAL: Residents in the city whose children are studying or working abroad are worried because of outbreak of coronavirus across the world.

Many of them feel that their children are safer in the USA and other advanced countries as India lacks resources to deal with the virus.

IT professional S. Anitha, whose daughter is pursuing an undergraduate course in an American University, is rather happy that her daughter is not in India at this juncture. “Everyone likes their children to be around them at times of crisis but let us think logically, rather than emotionally,” she said.

According to her, there can be no two opinions about the fact that the US is much better equipped to deal with corona or any other medical issue than India. “They have more resources, better hospitals and latest technology,” she said. So, she feels, her daughter is safer in the US than here. “Moreover, even if she comes to India, she may face problems in returning as the US may close its borders. She is better off there,” said Anitha.

A businessman Pitambar Rajdev whose daughter is data scientist in St. Francois said “We are concerned about her and we want that she stay there because she is more safe than here. In this way, we are fulfilling our responsibility. It is not necessary that to call her here is a responsibility.”

“I think, traveling is risky for her as well as for us. We said to her wherever you are, you are much more safe, be there, Rajdev opined.

He is also instructing her to work from home if possible, be self quarantine and self responsible as better citizen,”

He further said, “The parameters of safety are quite different from India. Rules and norms are strictly followed by citizen there. They also have strict provisions and punishments. Suppose mass explosion happens in India, government will be handicapped.”

“We are worried but what to do? We are quite confused. We want to call him back but it may be risky for him. If he comes to India now, his study may be disturbed. It may spoil his career which we don’t want,” said homemaker Sharda Kanjani whose elder son Hitanshu is pursuing post graduation from Boston University, USA.

She said “We are keep in touch with him through phone to know his well beings.”

Santosh Vyas, a businessman said, “My son lives in New Zealand but he is safe there. He is taking precautions and working from home. We are worried but our worriness ended when we talk to him.”