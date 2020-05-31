Coronavirus in MP: Chirayu set to become first hospital to discharge 1,000 patients

BHOPAL: Amidst fright of the corona pandemic the state capital has achieved a rare medical feat.

As many as 108 corona patients will be discharged from Chirayu Medical College on Monday. With the discharge of these people, Chirayu will be the first hospital in the country to cure 1,000 patients.

Chirayu has been identified as COVID-19 centre in the state capital. Corona patients are daily discharged from the hospital. Discharge of 1,000 patients, out of 1,500 is an achievement in itself. The recovery rate in Bhopal is the highest in the country. When 108 patients will be discharged on Monday, the number of cured patients will have reached more than 60%.

Chirayu has arranged a function to celebrate the discharge of 108 patients. Health minister Narottam Mishra will visit the hospital to greet the cured patients.

CMD of Chirayu Hospital Dr Ajay Goenka said he was satisfied with the recovery of patients.

Efforts are made to take care of the patients, and special attention is paid to those who are afflicted with some other diseases. It is because of the care that from children to 85-year-old have been cured, he said.