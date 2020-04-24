Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: No hike in fees in pvt schools, dues to cleared in installments, no late fee charge

Private schools in Madhya Pradesh cannot raise fees for session 2020-21. They will also allow parents to pay fees in monthly installments or quarterly- as per their convenience. The state government issued instructions of Friday, instructing collectors and district education officers to ensure compliance of the government order.

The order clearly mentions that private schools cannot increase fees for the academic session 2020-21. Moreover, schools cannot force the parents to deposit the fees at one go and the same can be deposited every month or on quarterly basis- as per their convenience, reads the order.

Students’ name will not be struck off from the schools if their parents are unable to pay the fees.

Government has also instructed the schools to consider the parents plea in a positive manner if they ask schools to restructure the fee payment schedule citing problems.

The school education department has also made clear in the order that the parents who were unable to pay the remaining part of fees for 2019-20 session should get time to clear the dues till June 30. Late fee should not be charged in such cases.

In another important instruction, private schools have been asked not to force parents to impart extra money for conducting online classes. Schools can continue with the online classes- if they wish- but cannot ask parents to pay for it.

The government order has clearly said that schools will continue pay the teachers and other staff members regularly. Earlier, the unaided school association has pleaded the government to allow them to realize fees of March and April as they were finding difficult to pay salaries of their staff members.

The school education department has asked the schools not to force parents to buy any extra books besides the ones mentioned by their respective education boards.