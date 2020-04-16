Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Death toll rises to 56, positive cases to 1165

BHOPAL: The deadly coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has claimed 56 lives till Thursday and 1165 have been tested positive.

The report of sixth victim came on Thursday, a couple of days after the patient’s death, and cremation of the COVID victim now will be held as per protocol.

Indore continued to lead with 39 deaths and 707 positive case followed by Bhopal with six deaths and 197 positive cases.

Indore recorded jump of 163 and Bhopal recorded jump of 29 positive case. Khargone recorded 39, Khandwa 33, Ujjain 30, Badwani 22 and Khandwa recorded a jump of 17 positive cases.

Dewas recorded 17 positive cases while Hoshangabad 16, Morena 14, Vidisha recorded 13, Ratlam 12, Raisen eight, Mandsaur seven, Dhar and Gwalior six each, Shajapur five, Chhindawara and Agar-Malwa recorded four each positive cases.

Betul, Alirajpur, Tikamgarh and Sagar recorded one each positive cases, Sheopur three and Shipuri recorded two positive cases on Thursday.

As per the health department, 4325 beds are available in isolation while 1054 are full and in ICU, 685 beds are available while 106 ICU beds are full.

ACS Mohmmed Suleman said, “Indore and Bhopal are main concern for us. We have focused on survey and samplings. More positive cases are not disappointing for us. It shows that timely patients are being identified and we are quarantining them to check the spread. We are taking steps to check the spread increasing testing.”