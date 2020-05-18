Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal doing better than others, emerges as role model

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was informed on Monday that special efforts made in the state capital to stem the tide of coronavirus have met with success. The chief minister held discussion with senior official on Monday on area-wise activities to be permitted during lockdown-4, measures taken so far and the efforts to be made in next 15 days.

He asked officials to step up activities to educate common people about importance of wearing mask, social distancing and maintaining cleanliness. The Bhopal range IG Upendra Jain said 10 Corona Mitras have been appointed in every police station area to seek community support.

People of all communities are involved in the effort. The city has emerged as a model due to effective sampling and surveillance measures taken to control the disease. People are extending cooperation in home quarantine. The families whose members have come from outstation are helping in quarantine arrangements. Bhopal divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyavat and collector Tarun Pithode gave area-wise information.

During the meeting, chief minister expressed hope that COVID-19 will be subdued through these measures. However, everyone has to stay alert and guard one’s health. The additional chief secretary and incharge of the state control room ICP Keshari said 88 trains have brought back labourers from different states and another 22 trains will arrive soon. Thus, transportation of migrant labourers is underway on a large scale. The migrant labourers from other states are also being provided food and vehicles for further journey by road.

Adequate facilities have been provided in every district for labourers as per their requirement. Labourers have described the facilities in Madhya Pradesh to be better than other states. Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, DGP Vivek Johari, ACS, health, Mohammad Suleman and other senior officials attended the meeting.