Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 24 lakh people in 25 districts under quarantine

With coronavirus playing havoc in the state more than 24 lakh people have been put under quarantine in nearly 430 containment areas declared in the state. While Indore reported the maximum coronavirus positive cases and also deaths, it is the state capital Bhopal which leads in number of containment areas in the state. The pandemic has hit Western-Central parts the most. The virus has spread in 25 districts of the state, of which nine districts have not reported any positive case in last 10 days.

ACS (health and family welfare) Mohammed Suleman said, “Over 24 lakh population of the state is under quarantine in 429 containments areas in the state. The disease has affected mainly the western and Central parts of the state, which accounts for around 97 per cent of corona infected population.” Bhopal-Indore has contributed to 82 per cent to tally as far deaths and corona positive cases are concerned in the state, elaborated the ACS.

The administration is aggressively conducting survey and medical teams have been pressed into service for screening, he added. So far 16,000 samples have sent to other places for the testing, we are further exploring ways to speed up the testing facilities.

As far patients are concerned, there is no as such over crowing in COVID-19 dedicated hospitals, said the official. “We have sufficient beds in isolation as well as in ICU in COVID-19 dedicated hospitals, our main focus is on social distancing and isolations of patients. And secondly, to speed up testing of samples,” said Suleman.

Pvt hospitals to get 30000 testing kits

Government is going to handover around 30,000 Rapid Antibodies Test Kits to private hospitals on Sunday. As per order, private hospitals will have to follow advisory and guidelines for using Rapid Antibodies test kits (blood based) which has been approved by ICMR. The hospitals have been asked to inform CMHO if any corona suspect is found.