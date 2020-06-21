Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 15 fall to COVID-19 in state, toll reaches 515

At least 15 deaths were reported from Madhya Pradesh in last 24 hours taking the toll to 515. In addition to Bhopal and Indore, small cities like Rajgarh and Khargone recorded major jump in the day. Both the cities reported 18 positive cases each.

The state's tally on Sunday evening stood at 11,937 positive cases and 515 deaths. Indore accounts for 4329 positive cases and 197 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 2586 cases and 83 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with death toll of 69 and 839 positive cases. Burhanpur has recorded 388 cases while Neemuch has 416. Khandwa accounts for 287 positive cases and Khargone's corona tally stands at 258. Jabalpur also recorded 348 cases. Dhar has reported 145 COVID-19 positive cases and Gwalior recorded 286 cases.

Morena recorded 161 while Mandsaur recorded 101. Dewas has reported total cases of 205. Sagar recorded 286. Raisen has recorded 92 and Bhind has till date account for 141 cases. Sheopur has 63 while Rajgarh and Barwani recorded 80 cases each.