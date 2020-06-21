Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 15 fall to COVID-19 in state, toll reaches 515

At least 15 deaths were reported from Madhya Pradesh in last 24 hours taking the toll to 515. In addition to Bhopal and Indore, small cities like Rajgarh and Khargone recorded major jump in the day. Both the cities reported 18 positive cases each.
The state's tally on Sunday evening stood at 11,937 positive cases and 515 deaths. Indore accounts for 4329 positive cases and 197 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 2586 cases and 83 deaths.
Ujjain is at the third spot with death toll of 69 and 839 positive cases. Burhanpur has recorded 388 cases while Neemuch has 416. Khandwa accounts for 287 positive cases and Khargone's corona tally stands at 258. Jabalpur also recorded 348 cases. Dhar has reported 145 COVID-19 positive cases and Gwalior recorded 286 cases.
Morena recorded 161 while Mandsaur recorded 101. Dewas has reported total cases of 205. Sagar recorded 286. Raisen has recorded 92 and Bhind has till date account for 141 cases. Sheopur has 63 while Rajgarh and Barwani recorded 80 cases each.
Vidisha, Rewa and Ashok Nagar each has 42 positive cases. Hoshangabad has 41 while Betul has 45. Ratlam recorded 133.
Chhattarpur has 50 and Shajapur has 48 while and Chhhindwara recorded 31. Anuppur has 29 cases while Damoh and Dindori have 30 each.
Satna and Harda have reported 24 cases each. Panna has 26 while Shivpuri recorded 23. Tikamgarh has 22 and Datia has 21. Balaghat has 17 while Jhabua has 15 and Singrauli reported 13 cases.
Sehore has 12 cases and Seoni reported 4. Sidhi has 19 and Umaria has 10 while Guna recorded 12.
Agar-Malwa and Shahdol have found 16 each while Alirajpur recorded 3 and Anuppur recorded 26. Ashok Nagar has 40. Mandla has reported five cases. Katni reported 12. Niwari has 7.
As per health department, 223 positive cases were reported in state on Sunday. During the day 7,031 samples were tested across the state.