Coronavirus in Bhopal: No death in last 24 hrs, 39 more test positive

Bhopal on Thursday recorded 39 more corona positive cases, including Higher Education Department OSD. With this the total COVID positive cases in Bhopal rose to 1154 and the happy news is that there is no death in last 24 hours due to the deadly virus.

Hamidia Hospital doctors performed surgery on a Mumbai-based corona patient who suffered a shoulder fracture in a road accident at Rahatgarh recently. Gita Chaurasia (38), wife of Anil Chaurasia, has fracture in shoulder (humerus bone) in the road accident.

Her husband Anil Chaurasia along with Gita and two children were heading to Allahabad from Mumbai in an auto-rickshaw when they met with a road accident at Rahatgarh in Sagar district recently. Anil suffered head injuries, while Gita sustained fracture in shoulder in the accident.

Anil Chaurasia, his wife and both children were tested coronavirus positive.

They were admitted in a hospital in Sagar from there they were shifted to Hamidia Hospital.

However, Anil succumbed to his injuries. A team of doctors led by Dr Ashish Gohiya performed the operation on Gita. As per doctors, operation was must otherwise Gita’s health condition would have been deteriorated.

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said, “Today, 39 patients have been tested positive. OSD of Higher Education Department is among the 39 patients who tested positive. With opening of offices and markets, entire focus is now on maintaining social distancing. More positive cases are due to fast sampling and it should not be issue for tension.”