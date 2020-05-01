Coronavirus in Bhopal: Nine & 18 day old babies among 34 discharged

Thirty-four more patients were discharged from Chirayu Hospital on Friday. The number of patients discharged from the hospital shot up to 224.

Out of 34 patients, 31 are from Bhopal and four from Itarsi.

Eighteen-day-old Husna and a nine-day-old baby were among those who were discharged on Friday. The mother of the baby girl, Rachna Sahu, was tested positive for the disease during delivery. Both the woman and her daughter overwhelmed the disease. They are quite healthy now.

Since Sukya Bano from Itarsi was tested positive for COVID-19, her daughter 18-day-old Husna was also tested positive. Both of them won the war against the disease.

Besides them, there were 11-year-old Parag Malviya, 12-year-old Srishti Malviya and 13-year-old Divya Singh. All of them returned home. All these patients thanked Chirayu Medical College.

The patients said the arrangements at the hospital were fine and health staff paid attention to them.

CMD of Chirayu Hospital Dr Ajay Goenka said those who were discharged from the hospital were advised to be in home quarantine for 14 days.

Dr Goenka also told them to donate their plasma after completion of 14-day home quarantine, so that other patients may get benefit of plasma treatment.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan greeted all the patients who were discharged after getting cured. The children who have overwhelmed the coronavirus are the real warriors, because they have proved that the virus can be defeated, he said.